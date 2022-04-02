Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $228.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

