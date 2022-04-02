Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 55,386 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Clarus were worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLAR opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $862.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clarus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

