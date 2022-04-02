Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $14,766,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.46.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

