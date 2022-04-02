Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.