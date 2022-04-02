Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.84.

Shares of CLR opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 41,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

