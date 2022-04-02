Contrasting Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Duckhorn Portfolio and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 7 0 2.88 Vita Coco 0 1 7 0 2.88

Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.24%. Vita Coco has a consensus target price of $16.14, suggesting a potential upside of 77.20%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Duckhorn Portfolio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Vita Coco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 6.36 $55.96 million $0.48 38.79 Vita Coco $379.51 million 1.33 $19.01 million N/A N/A

Duckhorn Portfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vita Coco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio 15.28% 7.11% 4.76% Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Vita Coco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

