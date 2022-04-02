CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Sees Large Volume Increase

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 82,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 747,124 shares.The stock last traded at $10.98 and had previously closed at $10.13.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.
About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
