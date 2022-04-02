Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,148 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.32.

COST opened at $575.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $356.84 and a 52 week high of $586.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $528.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

