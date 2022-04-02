Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $14.75 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $14.75 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.32.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $575.57 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $356.84 and a 52 week high of $586.32. The stock has a market cap of $255.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.