Costello Asset Management INC Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $135.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.21. The company has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

