Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €80.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.57 ($72.06).

Shares of Covestro stock traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €45.66 ($50.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a twelve month low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a twelve month high of €60.24 ($66.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €49.62 and a 200-day moving average of €53.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

