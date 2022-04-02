CPS Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,377 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,944% compared to the typical daily volume of 263 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 65,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSH stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

