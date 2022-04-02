CPS Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,377 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,944% compared to the average daily volume of 263 call options.

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $5.18 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.75.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 65,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

