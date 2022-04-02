Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price target on the stock.

CWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.64) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,180 ($54.76).

Shares of CWK stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,526 ($46.19). 43,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,345. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,118 ($40.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,200 ($55.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,549.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,603.12.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

