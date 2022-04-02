Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,700 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.86) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.72) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.17) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.27) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,005.45 ($91.77).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

