Credit Suisse Group Lowers Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Price Target to $17.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABOS. Bank of America raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.35.
Shares of ABOS stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
