Credit Suisse Group Lowers Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Price Target to $17.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABOS. Bank of America raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Shares of ABOS stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 240,879 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 408.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 259,629 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

