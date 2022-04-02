Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0363 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Credits has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and $36,865.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

