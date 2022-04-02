Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.