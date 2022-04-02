Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.32. 2,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 244,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $97,072.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $200,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,157 shares of company stock valued at $745,030 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

