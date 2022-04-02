Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) will announce $220.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.00 million and the highest is $223.15 million. Criteo reported sales of $213.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $997.23 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,739 shares of company stock worth $74,452 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 256,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,684. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

