Critical Review: agilon health (AGL) versus The Competition

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare agilon health to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares agilon health and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.83 billion -$406.49 million -24.35 agilon health Competitors $1.89 billion $95.17 million 14.53

agilon health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than agilon health. agilon health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for agilon health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 12 0 3.00 agilon health Competitors 119 472 621 22 2.44

agilon health presently has a consensus target price of $37.64, indicating a potential upside of 44.48%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 46.67%. Given agilon health’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe agilon health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -22.17% -17.01% -9.42% agilon health Competitors -36.19% -28.65% -13.34%

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

