Critical Review: FTC Solar (FTCI) versus The Competition

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the "Semiconductors & related devices" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FTC Solar to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FTC Solar and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -40.69% -53.89% -33.19% FTC Solar Competitors -23.52% 3.33% 2.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million -$106.59 million -3.95 FTC Solar Competitors $3.68 billion $746.69 million -2.42

FTC Solar’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FTC Solar and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 6 1 2.78 FTC Solar Competitors 2287 9098 16706 697 2.55

FTC Solar currently has a consensus target price of $9.56, suggesting a potential upside of 86.27%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 27.27%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

FTC Solar peers beat FTC Solar on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

