Critical Review: MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) vs. Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MedX and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedX N/A N/A N/A Resources Connection 7.18% 16.33% 10.48%

Risk & Volatility

MedX has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MedX and Resources Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.90 $25.23 million $1.53 11.35

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than MedX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MedX and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

Resources Connection has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Resources Connection’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than MedX.

Summary

Resources Connection beats MedX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedX Company Profile (Get Rating)

MedX Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc. and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc. in February 2016. MedX Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Resources Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

