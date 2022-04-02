Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) will report $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $4.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.04. 1,292,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,078. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

