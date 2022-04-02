CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.51 on Thursday. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 89.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.