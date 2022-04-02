CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

CTIC opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $420.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

CTIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 903,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 70,883 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Earnings History for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

