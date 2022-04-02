CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised CTS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,645. CTS has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently -12.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CTS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,983,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in CTS by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,030,000 after buying an additional 172,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

