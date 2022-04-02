CVB Financial Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60.

CVBF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CVB Financial by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 272,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,685 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

