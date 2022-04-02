CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,630,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 10,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $101.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,344,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.
CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.
In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,834 shares of company stock worth $16,625,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
