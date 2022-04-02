CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,630,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 10,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $101.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,344,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,834 shares of company stock worth $16,625,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

