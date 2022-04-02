Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 492,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 321,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYCN stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

