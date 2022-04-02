Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cyxtera Technologies.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Cowen assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ CYXT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. 363,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,483. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.