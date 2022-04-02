DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.04.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBMS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

FBMS opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.14. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other First Bancshares news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 37,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 760,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 141,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 1,119.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 57,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,190,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

