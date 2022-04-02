DA Davidson Boosts Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $135.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lovesac by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lovesac by 543.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the last quarter.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

