DA Davidson Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for National Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. National Bank’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NBHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. National Bank has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in National Bank by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after acquiring an additional 118,122 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,071,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in National Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,546,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 538,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

