DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HTLF. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

HTLF opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.20. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,533,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,433,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,592,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

