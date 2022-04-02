DA Davidson Comments on QCR Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2023 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QCRH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $880.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.07. QCR has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in QCR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in QCR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in QCR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 122.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

