DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million.
SMMF stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $328.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 88,907 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 53,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.
