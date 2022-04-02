Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Darden Restaurants from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.05.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.77.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,907,000 after buying an additional 90,633 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,701,000 after buying an additional 62,363 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 543,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,940,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

