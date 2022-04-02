Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 133.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

DARE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 6,361,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,627. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $130.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.51.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the third quarter worth $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $111,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

