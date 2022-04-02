Dash (DASH) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Billion

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $127.37 or 0.00277918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $247.64 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00049572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.91 or 0.07538702 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,907.66 or 1.00171789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00046137 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash’s genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,657,370 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars.

