David Williams Buys 890,094 Shares of RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY – Get Rating) insider David Williams bought 890,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,326.83 ($119,794.61).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, David Williams bought 800,000 shares of RMA Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$144,000.00 ($108,270.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate. The company offers sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate. It operates in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand.

