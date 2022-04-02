Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.

About Davide Campari-Milano (Get Rating)

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.