Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 354 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,542. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

