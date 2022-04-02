Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $439.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $437.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

