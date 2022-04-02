Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Shares Up 1.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. 40,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 39,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 112,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $1,472,062.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 287,545 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,923 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 24.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

