Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DELL. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.69.

Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,086,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,469. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $44.47 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,489. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $154,105,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $120,446,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

