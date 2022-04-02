DerivaDAO One Day Volume Reaches $2.54 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00006775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $81.76 million and $2.54 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.59 or 0.07517712 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,183.10 or 0.99865587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046429 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

