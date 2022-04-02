Dero (DERO) Price Hits $11.78 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $11.78 or 0.00025674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $145.92 million and approximately $452,502.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,382,363 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

