Desjardins Boosts Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAVVF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.53.

OTCMKTS AAVVF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

