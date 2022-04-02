Desjardins Comments on Dollarama Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.09.

TSE:DOL opened at C$72.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.21 billion and a PE ratio of 36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$52.22 and a 1-year high of C$73.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

